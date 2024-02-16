Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $793.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $793.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Cable One stock opened at $492.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $536.63 and its 200 day moving average is $585.91. Cable One has a one year low of $474.23 and a one year high of $790.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cable One by 753.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 37.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Cable One by 4.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Cable One by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

