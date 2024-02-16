Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $63,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $295.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.30 and a 1 year high of $315.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,924,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total transaction of $652,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,924,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

