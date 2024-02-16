Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $302.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $311.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $295.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.42. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $189.30 and a 1 year high of $315.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

