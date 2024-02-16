Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.03

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.03 and last traded at $85.90, with a volume of 343230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.73.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.15%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
