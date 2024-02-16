Canadian Tire Co., Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Canadian Tire Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$244.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$272.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$274.47. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$244.00 and a 12-month high of C$336.00. The stock has a market cap of C$834.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

