Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target to $25.00

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SoundThinking Trading Up 9.5 %

SSTI stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $245.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62, a PEG ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.27. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77.

Institutional Trading of SoundThinking

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after buying an additional 71,705 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

