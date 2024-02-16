Carl Colizza Acquires 5,355 Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.13 per share, with a total value of C$150,636.15.
Saputo Stock Performance
TSE SAP opened at C$28.27 on Friday. Saputo Inc. has a twelve month low of C$25.75 and a twelve month high of C$37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. The stock has a market cap of C$11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.69.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Saputo
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.