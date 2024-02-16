Carl Colizza Acquires 5,355 Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.13 per share, with a total value of C$150,636.15.

Saputo Stock Performance

TSE SAP opened at C$28.27 on Friday. Saputo Inc. has a twelve month low of C$25.75 and a twelve month high of C$37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. The stock has a market cap of C$11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.69.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Saputo

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.