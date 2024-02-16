Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

CABGY has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $26.90 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.5255 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

