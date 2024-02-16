Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 31500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Cascadero Copper Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01.

About Cascadero Copper

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Argentina. The company explores for cesium, silver, zinc, lead, gold, uranium, copper, tellurium, tin, molybdenum, iron, and rubidium ores. It holds interests in 27 mineral properties located in the northern area of the Argentine Puna.

