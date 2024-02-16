Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $92.80 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 145.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,266,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,718,000 after acquiring an additional 664,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,882,000 after purchasing an additional 532,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,372,000 after purchasing an additional 352,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,637,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.