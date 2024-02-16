Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CASS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CASS

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $658.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.