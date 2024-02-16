Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 13,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days. Currently, 31.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 7.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 118,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,808. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of -0.40. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $32.10.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.