CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.250-4.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. CBRE Group has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.25.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.