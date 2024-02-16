Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FUN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Shares of NYSE FUN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,459. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 539,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after buying an additional 2,310,565 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

