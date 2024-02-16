Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

LEU has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Centrus Energy from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LEU

Centrus Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a market cap of $708.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.48. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $61.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.