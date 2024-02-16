CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
CEVA Price Performance
CEVA opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 1.10. CEVA has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CEVA
CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).
