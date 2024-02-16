CGI (NYSE:GIB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Shares of GIB opened at $115.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CGI has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $116.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,083,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,239,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth approximately $212,464,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 2,854.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,622,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CGI by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,190,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,239,000 after acquiring an additional 805,973 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

