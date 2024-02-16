Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Trading Up 7.3% on Earnings Beat

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $237.16 and last traded at $236.41. Approximately 459,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 555,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.24.

The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,413,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,446 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

