Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TM opened at $227.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.52. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $132.35 and a 12-month high of $232.56.

TM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

