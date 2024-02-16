Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.50. 258,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.55 and a 200 day moving average of $208.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.01 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.22.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

