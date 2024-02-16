Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $882,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 86.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 693,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,621,000 after purchasing an additional 321,511 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 7.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,332 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 28.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Progressive Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PGR traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.02. The stock had a trading volume of 360,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $191.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.70.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

