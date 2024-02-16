Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 633 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EWY traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $64.07. 140,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,259. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $67.95.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.