Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 455,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,123,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,403 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,311,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,411 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

JPM stock opened at $178.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $180.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.19 and its 200 day moving average is $155.85. The stock has a market cap of $512.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

