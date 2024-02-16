Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE TTE traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.31. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.