Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Equinix by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Equinix by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,784 shares of company stock worth $16,800,982. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.17.

Equinix Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $11.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $863.02. 137,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,954. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $881.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $814.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $779.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

