Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,804 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 521,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in NIKE by 5.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,089 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.1% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NIKE Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324,293. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $155.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

