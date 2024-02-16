Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $15.15 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is -9.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

