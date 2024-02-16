Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.43.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,986. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $142,130,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,458,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $97.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $81.92 and a twelve month high of $103.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

