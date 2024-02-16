CIBC Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$55.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.63.

Trisura Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$41.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 54.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.73 and a beta of 0.80. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$29.05 and a 52-week high of C$41.59.

In other news, Director George Myhal acquired 20,000 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.44 per share, with a total value of C$668,800.00. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

