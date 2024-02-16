CIBC Trims Interfor (TSE:IFP) Target Price to C$25.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IFP. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Interfor and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Interfor from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.80.

Get Interfor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Interfor

Interfor Stock Up 3.2 %

Interfor Company Profile

IFP stock opened at C$20.04 on Monday. Interfor has a one year low of C$16.78 and a one year high of C$26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.59.

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.