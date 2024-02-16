CIBC Trims Interfor (TSE:IFP) Target Price to C$25.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on IFP. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Interfor and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Interfor from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.80.
View Our Latest Analysis on Interfor
Interfor Stock Up 3.2 %
Interfor Company Profile
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Interfor
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.