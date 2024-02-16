Citigroup Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $211.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $170.00 to $211.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.77.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Up 8.4 %

AMAT traded up $15.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.36. 10,711,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,728,332. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $206.77. The firm has a market cap of $169.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.23 and a 200 day moving average of $150.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.