Citigroup Boosts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $60.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.30.

Get Teradata alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradata

Teradata Price Performance

TDC stock opened at $37.96 on Monday. Teradata has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $57.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 46.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Teradata by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.