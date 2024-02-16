Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,247,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,843 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $51,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Citigroup by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.3 %

C stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,975,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

