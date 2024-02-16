Citigroup Increases Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $45.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America raised Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Get Vontier alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VNT

Vontier Stock Up 7.1 %

VNT traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,971. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Vontier has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,477,000 after buying an additional 264,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 25.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,229,000 after buying an additional 2,767,188 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,308,000 after buying an additional 219,321 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $127,000,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.