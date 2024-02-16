Citigroup Raises Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Price Target to $10.00

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.07 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.72. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,414,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 668,203 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $15,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,455,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,152 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,176,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

