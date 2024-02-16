ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

CLIR opened at $1.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.95.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

