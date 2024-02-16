Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.403 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Clearway Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Clearway Energy has a payout ratio of 114.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 139.5%.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

CWEN opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWEN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

