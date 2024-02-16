Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWEN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of CWEN opened at $24.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $33.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,217 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 767,961 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 912,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,032 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 832,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 68,023 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

