Clinton Szubinski Sells 797 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH stock opened at $156.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.38 and a 200-day moving average of $143.88. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $103.61 and a one year high of $179.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,818,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

