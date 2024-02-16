Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold”

DZ Bank cut shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $101.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.05 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $4,429,075.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,363,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,524,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $15,477,942.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,800.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $4,429,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,363,066 shares in the company, valued at $136,524,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 919,955 shares of company stock valued at $74,282,808 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 215.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 918,096 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

