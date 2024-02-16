CNH Industrial to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNH Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 6,664.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

