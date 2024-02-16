Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Update

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 508,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 686,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.75. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.49.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

