Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Cognyte Software worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Shares of CGNT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Cognyte Software Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

