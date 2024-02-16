Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Down 5%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.44 and last traded at $32.70. Approximately 58,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 218,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on COHU shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Cohu Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

