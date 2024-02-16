Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.98.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of CMA opened at $51.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $75.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

