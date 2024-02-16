Comfort Systems USA (FIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $252.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.12. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $122.81 and a 52-week high of $253.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.38 and its 200-day moving average is $190.60.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Recommended Stories

