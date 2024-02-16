CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $2.24 on Friday. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $475.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 816,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,892.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 360,913 shares in the company, valued at $627,988.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 816,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,892.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 87,113 shares of company stock worth $151,178 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

