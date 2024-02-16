Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Short Interest Up 20.8% in January

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHCT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHCT

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:CHCT opened at $27.92 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 110,450 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.