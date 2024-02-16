Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.70. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Trust Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,225.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,225.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark A. Gooch acquired 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,678.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,320.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,123 shares of company stock worth $128,987. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

