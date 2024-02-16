Comparing Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO) & SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 32.11% -6.58% -4.81%

Volatility and Risk

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

8.8% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and SuRo Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.84%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and SuRo Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund $2.21 million 48.86 N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $3.46 million 30.82 -$132.18 million $0.07 60.44

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SuRo Capital.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P 500 Index and Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Index. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. was formed on December 10, 1991 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

